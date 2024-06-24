FIA deliver CRUCIAL decision on Hamilton collision
The FIA has come to a decision regarding an incident between Lewis Hamilton and Lance Stroll at the Spanish Grand Prix.
During FP3 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Hamilton and Stroll were involved in a bizarre incident - which highlighted the only major action of an otherwise uneventful session.
Home favourite Carlos Sainz topped the timesheets, finishing narrowly ahead of Lando Norris and Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.
Defending champion Max Verstappen - seeking a third straight win at the iconic circuit this weekend - went fourth fastest.
There was to be some late drama for spectators as the session neared its conclusion, with Leclerc veering his car into Norris' vehicle after deeming the Brit to have impeded his progress.
Was seven-time champion punished?
Hamilton was involved in a similar incident, with Stroll making contact with the Mercedes man in response to the 39-year-old getting in his way.
The Canadian was quick to voice his displeasure over team radio, whilst Hamilton acknowledged his error with an apology at the time.
Both drivers were called to the race stewards in light of the collision, with Stroll being reprimanded for his role in the incident.
The FIA report read: "The driver of Car 18 [Stroll] stated that he got impeded by Car 44 into Turn 5 and that upset him.
"He admitted that he wanted to express his displeasure to the other driver by pulling over on him at the exit. Both cars made slight contact which was incidental.
"However the Stewards consider the move made by Car 18, whilst not being dangerous, to be erratic and therefore issue a driving reprimand in line with precedents."
It was also announced that Leclerc received the same punishment following his collision with Norris.
