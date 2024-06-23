Hamilton asked to release SURPRISE music album by Spanish GP fan

A Lewis Hamilton fanatic has sent an unusual request to the seven-time Formula 1 champion at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Silver Arrows driver is looking to build on an encouraging Canadian Grand Prix performance where his team looked to contend for victory.

Hamilton delivered a positive performance in Montreal, finishing fourth, one place behind team-mate George Russell, who secured his first podium of the season.

The result provided a rare highlight in what has been a disappointing season for the 39-year-old, who has frequently aired his frustrations regarding the performance of his car.

Hamilton will be seeking a change in fortunes next year as he embarks on a fresh challenge at Ferrari, where he will replace Carlos Sainz.

Hamilton music on the way?

This weekend, meanwhile, the former McLaren star is hoping for the cards to fall in his favour at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as he targets an unlikely seventh win in the Spanish city.

Though the majority of fans are out in force to give their backing to Sainz and Fernando Alonso - the last home winner on the track - Hamilton still has a healthy following keen to support their hero.

And one fan in particular stood out from the crowd after making making an unusual request of the Mercedes driver, just days after he featured in a video teaser for pop sensation Camila Cabello's latest single.

