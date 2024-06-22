F1 Spanish Grand Prix Results Today: Practice times as Verstappen beaten for pace in FP3

The sun continued to shine in Barcelona this afternoon as drivers and teams put their final preparations in place ahead of qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix.

It looks as though it could be a thrilling qualifying later today, with Carlos Sainz topping the time sheets at his home track, but less than a tenth ahead of three of his rivals.

Trailing Sainz narrowly were McLaren’s Lando Norris, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

After topping the timesheets in FP2 on Friday, Lewis Hamilton could only manage P6 in this morning's final practice.

Below are the timesheets from Saturday morning’s FP3 session in Barcelona.

F1 FP3 Results: Spanish Grand Prix 2024

1. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]

2. Lando Norris [McLaren]

3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]

4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

5. George Russell [Mercedes]

6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

7. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

8. Alex Albon [Williams]

9. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

10. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

11. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

13. Niko Hulkenberg [Haas]

14. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]

15. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

16. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]

17. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

18. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]

19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]

20. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Red Bull star Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 world champion. The Dutchman has won three world titles in total.

