Spanish Grand Prix FP2 Results: Hamilton STUNS Verstappen to top session
Mercedes continued their resurgence with an impressive second practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix, led by Lewis Hamilton.
The seven-time world champion produced the fastest time of 1:13:264, beating both Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris to top spot.
Reigning world champion Max Verstappen was left struggling to match his rivals, ending up in fifth below the Alpine of Pierre Gasly.
Earlier in the day, Verstappen had looked relatively strong, having just been edged by Norris at the top of the time sheets in FP1.
Below are the timesheets from both of Friday’s practice sessions in Barcelona.
F1 FP2 Results: Spanish Grand Prix 2024
1. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - 1:13:264
2. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.022
3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.055
4. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.179
5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.240
6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.333
7. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.358
8. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.458
9. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +0.502
10. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +0.660
11. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.757
12. Niko Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.789
13. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.817
14. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.827
15. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.947
16. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +0.993
17. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.081
18. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.138
19. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.543
20. Logan Sargeant [Williams]- +1.806
Spanish Grand Prix FP2 Results: Hamilton STUNS Verstappen to top session
