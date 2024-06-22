Mercedes F1 stars involved in America's Cup experience

Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Toto Wolff were all handed the opportunity to drive an America’s Cup boat before the Spanish Grand Prix.

They were joined by Sir Ben Ainslie – an Olympian with four gold medals, and the only athlete to have won medals at five consecutive games.

READ MORE: McLaren star admits being SCARED of team's F1 car

Mercedes have struggled to find form on track this season, but it’s somewhat ironic that as they look to build momentum from an impressive Canadian Grand Prix, they also looked to build momentum on the water.

They missed out on the chance to win in Montreal, but the Circuit de Catalunya should offer them an equally great chance to compete this weekend – especially if a weight saving floor upgrade pays dividends.

Lewis Hamilton has endured a tricky 2024 F1 season

George Russell drives the Mercedes W15 in Canada

Did Lewis Hamilton enjoy his boating experience?

Lewis Hamilton was left to defend his team after accusations that they were ‘sabotaging’ him in an email dispersed before the Spanish Grand Prix.

But it seems that the Brit enjoyed his time learning about another form of racing, as he discussed with Forbes.

“It has been so exciting seeing the work of Ineos Britannia at the factory in Brackley over the past few years,” he said.

“To come here to Barcelona and see it all coming together, including the race boat for the first time, was so impressive.

“The technology involved is incredible and my mind is absolutely blown! I’m really excited to see how the team gets on later this year and I want to wish them the very best of luck in their pursuit of the America’s Cup.”

George Russell added: "What an incredible experience! To get the opportunity to sail with Sir Ben and get a true sense of the speed and manoeuvrability of the Ineos Britannia AC75 Race Boat was amazing. It felt like we were floating through the air; it definitely got the blood pumping!"

READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans

Related