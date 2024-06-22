Las Vegas GP sent STARK warning by local government

A commissioner has warned that the Las Vegas Grand Prix has to become ‘much better’ if it wants to remain beyond 2024.

A variety of issues plagued the inaugural offering last year, from fan issues to on-track matters and even complaints from the locals.

It was revealed that it contributed around $1.5 billion to the local economy, but that wasn’t enough for Clark County commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

The logistical challenges posed by the event made things incredibly difficult for local businesses to operate.

So much so, that they decided to bring court action against the Clark County government due to disruption of their profits.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will host its second race in 2024

Las Vegas must improve on its F1 offering in 2024

What will the Las Vegas Grand Prix improve?

The construction of the event prior to the race also caused significant traffic issues, which is part of what Formula 1 will be working to improve this time around.

Kirkpatrick addressed various issues when speaking to the local press about the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“We don’t have a choice but to do better than last time, that includes everybody,” she said. “That’s visitors being able to move around. That’s our constituents who have to work on the Strip to get around.

“There’s an expectation, at least from me, that there’s going to be a lot more buy-in from the community.

“We have to get much better than we were last year […] the jury’s still out for me.

“The commission has been very clear, ‘you will do it a certain way, or there won’t be a third time’. But at the same time, they will hold up your permits and make it very uncomfortable for your guests, so I think that [Formula One is] actually working hard.”

