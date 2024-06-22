Las Vegas GP sent STARK warning by local government
Las Vegas GP sent STARK warning by local government
A commissioner has warned that the Las Vegas Grand Prix has to become ‘much better’ if it wants to remain beyond 2024.
A variety of issues plagued the inaugural offering last year, from fan issues to on-track matters and even complaints from the locals.
READ MORE: FIA called to check potentially ILLEGAL Mercedes upgrade
It was revealed that it contributed around $1.5 billion to the local economy, but that wasn’t enough for Clark County commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick.
The logistical challenges posed by the event made things incredibly difficult for local businesses to operate.
So much so, that they decided to bring court action against the Clark County government due to disruption of their profits.
READ MORE: IndyCar star shows MAJOR support for Andretti F1 bid
What will the Las Vegas Grand Prix improve?
The construction of the event prior to the race also caused significant traffic issues, which is part of what Formula 1 will be working to improve this time around.
Kirkpatrick addressed various issues when speaking to the local press about the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
“We don’t have a choice but to do better than last time, that includes everybody,” she said. “That’s visitors being able to move around. That’s our constituents who have to work on the Strip to get around.
“There’s an expectation, at least from me, that there’s going to be a lot more buy-in from the community.
“We have to get much better than we were last year […] the jury’s still out for me.
“The commission has been very clear, ‘you will do it a certain way, or there won’t be a third time’. But at the same time, they will hold up your permits and make it very uncomfortable for your guests, so I think that [Formula One is] actually working hard.”
READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton stands alongside F1 fans in FUMING at legendary circuit
- 41 minutes ago
Mercedes F1 stars involved in America's Cup experience
- 1 uur geleden
Newey future takes DRAMATIC twist after team tour
- 2 uur geleden
Las Vegas GP sent STARK warning by local government
- 3 uur geleden
Hamilton REJECTS Mercedes 'sabotage' claims
- Today 01:00
Ricciardo WINS different race as questions over 2025 future remain
- Today 00:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul