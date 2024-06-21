close global

Spanish Grand Prix FP1 Results: Verstappen struggles as Brit leads the way

McLaren's Lando Norris pipped Max Verstappen to top spot during FP1 for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Ferrari had a topsy-turvy session, with multiple issues for Charles Leclerc, while Carlos Sainz managed to finish third.

Further down the order, Mercedes also put in a decent showing, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton well in the mix amongst their rivals.

Ferrari junior star Oliver Bearman completed yet another FP1 session for Haas at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, gaining more valuable experience as he looks to find a full-time seat for 2025.

Spanish Grand Prix 2024, FP1

Here are the timesheets from Saturday afternoon in Barcelona:

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:14.228
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.024
3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.344
4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.386
5. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.464
6. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.639
7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.683
8. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +0.858
9. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.994
10. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.189
11. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +1.206
12. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.244
13. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.256
14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.284
15. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.352
16. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.388
17. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.416
18. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.524
19. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +1.637
20. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.688

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Red Bull star Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 world champion. The Dutchman has won three world titles in total.

