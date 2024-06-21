Sainz set for SIGNIFICANT 2025 team announcement at Spanish Grand Prix
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz appears ready to announce where he will be driving in 2025 at the Spanish Grand Prix.
The Spaniard's current deal was not renewed by the Scuderia after they opted to sign Lewis Hamilton on a multi-year deal.
Since then, Sainz has naturally been in talks with plenty of teams, but the bigger seats on the grid seem to have eluded him.
Red Bull recently announced that Sergio Perez had extended his contract with the team, for example, whilst the focus of Mercedes' search to replace Lewis Hamilton seems to have zoned in on their junior star Andrea Kimi Antonelli.
Who will Carlos Sainz sign for?
Whilst Sainz has discussed the array of offers from teams yet to have their driver lineup for 2025 confirmed, there appeared to be two serious contenders remaining - Williams and Kick Sauber, who become Audi from 2026.
Williams team chief James Vowles has made his desire to sign Sainz public in recent weeks, and it might just have done the trick if the latest reports on the Spaniard's future prove accurate.
Sainz recently discussed that he wanted to make a quick decision on his future and now it appears he has done just that. According to Motorsport Week, the Ferrari star will be driving for Williams in 2025.
Sainz will partner Thai-British driver Alex Albon who has impressed at the Grove-based outfit since his return to Formula 1.
Albon also recently put pen to paper on a new multi-year contract that will see him remain a Williams driver until at least the end of 2026.
At this stage, the length of Sainz's deal with the team remains unknown.
