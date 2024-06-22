Ricciardo WINS different race as questions over 2025 future remain

Daniel Ricciardo has competed in a different kind of race ahead of Formula 1's return to Europe for the Spanish Grand Prix this week.

Despite recent struggles, Ricciardo remains one the most popular names in the sport.

After partnering Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen over a five-year spell at the Milton Keynes-based outfit, the Australian made the shock switch to Renault before experiencing a difficult spell at McLaren.

After taking some time away from the sport, the eight-time race winner was offered a return route through former boss Christian Horner, who took him on as Red Bull's reserve driver, before he was granted a surprise opportunity to replace Nyck de Vries at Alpha Tauri - now Visa Cash App RB.

Despite showing glimpses of his undoubted talent, the move hasn't worked out as well as Ricciardo hopes, with the Perth-born star being consistently outperformed by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

With just eight seats remaining to be filled in 2025, he now faces a fight to show team bosses he can still be trusted to deliver results.

Daniel Ricciardo is fighting for his F1 future after a series of poor performances

Ricciardo (right) formerly drove alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull

Australian thrives in new surroundings

Ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, Ricciardo has been busy taking on a different challenge alongside MotoGP star Marc Marquez, as the pair went head-to-head in a high-speed sailing race in Barcelona with America's Cup team Alinghi Red Bull.

Reaching speeds of almost 90 km/h, the Australian got the better of his Spanish counterpart to take victory in the friendly contest, admitting afterwards that he felt very comfortable in his new surroundings.

Speaking to the RB website, he said: “The way these boats are built and the structure feels a lot like the cockpit of a Formula One car.

“They’re super sensitive with the wind, so aerodynamics has some crossover as well - it’s a lot like what we do, with small movements and everything needs a lot of finesse.”

