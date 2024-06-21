F1 legend claims American star 'already knows’ he is DROPPED
F1 legend claims American star 'already knows’ he is DROPPED
Seven-time F1 race winner Juan Pablo Montoya claims that a star knows he will not remain in the sport with his team beyond this season.
There are currently eight drivers without a contract for 2025 and plenty of ‘silly season’ to play out before there is a clear picture of the grid.
READ MORE: McLaren star admits being SCARED of team's F1 car
One man whose seat has been at risk for a while is Williams driver Logan Sargeant, having performed well below the level of team-mate Alex Albon.
In 30 F1 starts, he has managed to muster just one singular point – at last year’s United States Grand Prix.
Will Logan Sargeant be dropped?
Several unnecessary mistakes have cost Williams a lot in damage and is something which the American can put down to inexperience.
But while he doesn’t lack the speed for the most part, he needs to keep his car out of the wall and scoring points if he is to satisfy his team.
It’s something he hasn’t done enough of, or soon enough to keep himself at Williams for 2025 according to Juan Pablo Montoya.
"He already knows, although they haven't officially told him yet that he will no longer stay with the team," he told W Radio Colombia.
“The moment they tell him, 'Look, thank you very much for the past years, we gave you the opportunity, but it didn't work, what a shame', they can also tell him to relax and focus on his future.
“Then, Logan will relax a lot more, he will no longer fight for that seat and it will be really difficult for him to stay in Formula One.”
READ MORE: IndyCar star shows MAJOR support for Andretti F1 bid
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Leclerc achieves SPECIAL Olympic feat in Monaco
- 3 uur geleden
F1 legend claims American star 'already knows’ he is DROPPED
- Today 04:00
Marko makes SHOCKING mistake admission over Perez's Red Bull contract
- Today 03:00
Haas inform Magnussen of current 2025 plan
- Today 02:00
Red Bull to host return of F1 race winner
- Today 01:00
Ricciardo boasts IMPRESSIVE football skills
- Today 00:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul