F1 legend claims American star 'already knows’ he is DROPPED

Seven-time F1 race winner Juan Pablo Montoya claims that a star knows he will not remain in the sport with his team beyond this season.

There are currently eight drivers without a contract for 2025 and plenty of ‘silly season’ to play out before there is a clear picture of the grid.

READ MORE: McLaren star admits being SCARED of team's F1 car

One man whose seat has been at risk for a while is Williams driver Logan Sargeant, having performed well below the level of team-mate Alex Albon.

In 30 F1 starts, he has managed to muster just one singular point – at last year’s United States Grand Prix.

Logan Sargeant walks away from a crash at Suzuka

Logan Sargeant has been in F1 since 2023

Will Logan Sargeant be dropped?

Several unnecessary mistakes have cost Williams a lot in damage and is something which the American can put down to inexperience.

But while he doesn’t lack the speed for the most part, he needs to keep his car out of the wall and scoring points if he is to satisfy his team.

It’s something he hasn’t done enough of, or soon enough to keep himself at Williams for 2025 according to Juan Pablo Montoya.

"He already knows, although they haven't officially told him yet that he will no longer stay with the team," he told W Radio Colombia.

“The moment they tell him, 'Look, thank you very much for the past years, we gave you the opportunity, but it didn't work, what a shame', they can also tell him to relax and focus on his future.

“Then, Logan will relax a lot more, he will no longer fight for that seat and it will be really difficult for him to stay in Formula One.”

READ MORE: IndyCar star shows MAJOR support for Andretti F1 bid

Related