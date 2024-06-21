Ricciardo boasts IMPRESSIVE football skills

Daniel Ricciardo is a man of many talents - most notably his skills behind the wheel are most impressive, but he's also got the knack for another sport.

The Australian has been in the sport since 2011, when he burst onto the scene with the Hispania Racing Team.

READ MORE: Horner issues warning over Ricciardo's F1 future

The eight-time race winner spent five seasons at Red Bull alongside Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, before ill-fated spells at Renault and McLaren.

After being released by the Woking-based outfit in 2022, the 34-year-old spent some time away from the sport before being brought back into the fold by Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

Following Nyck de Vries' struggles at Red Bull's sister team, Alpha Tauri - now Visa Cash App RB - he was presented with an opportunity to take over from the Dutchman midway through the 2023 campaign.

Despite having ambitions to return to the reigning constructors' champions, Ricciardo has struggled for form this season, and has been consistently outperformed by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

Yuki Tsunoda has outperformed Daniel Ricciardo at RB this season

Ricciardo was brought back to the F1 fold in 2022 by Red Bull boss Christian Horner

Ricciardo relaxes ahead of Spanish GP

His latest performance in Canada, however, brought his first race points of the season, highlighting he still has what it takes to deliver.

Out of contract in 2025, Ricciardo faces a fight for his F1 future, and will be hoping to build on his recent display at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, ahead of the event in Barcelona, the Perth-born driver has been trying his hand at another sport.

With the UEFA European Championships now under way, Ricciardo and Tsunoda have been pictured showing off their football skills as they enjoy some downtime before the 10th grand prix of the year.

Who else has Euros fever? #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/EnNDqdpJ6B — Visa Cash App RB F1 Team (@visacashapprb) June 16, 2024

READ MORE: IndyCar star shows MAJOR support for Andretti F1 bid

Related