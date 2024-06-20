F1 pundit outlines Verstappen 'WORRY' for Mercedes move

Popular Formula 1 pundit Ted Kravitz has revealed what Max Verstappen must be worried about if he decides to move to Mercedes.

Following months of disruption within the Red Bull team, rumours have swirled around the paddock that Verstappen may be tempted to join the rival Mercedes outfit.

Toto Wolff has also publicly announced his desire to see the Dutchman join the team, reportedly offering Verstappen a lucrative deal.

Mercedes could also become an attractive option for the champion, intending to capitalise on 2026’s regulation changes and revealing their confidence in their engine development plans.

Could we see Max Verstappen at Mercedes for 2026?

Toto Wolff has been complimentary towards Verstappen

Will Max Verstappen move to Mercedes?

Whilst Verstappen has denied he will leave Red Bull, Sky F1 pundit Ted Kravitz believes a move to Mercedes is possible - if certain conditions are met.

“Max can leave if certain conditions are met. One of those conditions is if he just feels like it. The other condition is what happens with Helmut Marko? If he goes then Max can go,” he said on the latest Sky Sports F1 podcast.

Despite Verstappen’s record-breaking pedigree, Kravitz added that the champion should be worried if he is contemplating a Mercedes move.

Could Antonelli get in the way of Verstappen's Mercedes future?

“So if Max sees the possibility of not getting in that seat and making it harder for himself in 2026 because Antonelli and [George] Russell are already in the team, then that’s the only reason why Max might, at the end of this year or towards the end of this year, or even beginning of next, say, okay, Helmut [Marko] is off if he is if that’s the mechanism he chooses to leave, I would like to go to Mercedes, that’s what I’m going to do.”

