Hamilton appears in SURPRISE Miami video for pop star

Lewis Hamilton has featured alongside one of the world's biggest pop icons in a video posted on social media.

The Brit is no stranger to the entertainment business, and has made multiple appearances over in the United States before.

Keen to seek exciting opportunities away from the track, Hamilton is also a producer and consultant for an upcoming F1 film featuring Oscar-winner Brad Pitt.

The 39-year-old will be hoping for excitement on-track too in the near future, as he looks to build on a positive performance at the Canadian Grand Prix at this weekend's race in Barcelona.

It has been another frustrating campaign for the former McLaren star, who has gone from being a regular winner to fighting for top-five finishes.

Hamilton currently holds the record for most race victories, but the last of his 103 triumphs came almost three years ago in Saudi Arabia, a statistic he hopes to soon change.

Lewis Hamilton will depart Mercedes to join Ferrari next season

Max Verstappen has replaced Hamilton as F1's dominant force

Who has Hamilton collaborated with?

Though the likelihood of this statistic changing in 2024 is low whilst Hamilton is at Mercedes, he will hope a switch to Ferrari next season could spark a turnaround in his fortunes and propel him back to the top.

Despite being replaced by Max Verstappen as the sport's dominant force, the Brit remains one of F1's biggest names, something pop sensation Camila Cabello hopes will generate added interest in her upcoming single.

The 27-year-old songwriter took to X to tease the new video for her latest release, Dade County Dreaming, which shows the American being driven around the streets of Miami by Hamilton in a Mercedes convertible.

