Marko makes SHOCKING mistake admission over Perez's Red Bull contract

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has conceded that a significant driver contract decision hasn't had the desired effect.

The Austrian team remain top of Formula 1's constructors' standings currently, ahead of rivals Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes.

Their driving duo of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have amassed 301 points following the first nine races of the season, and look well on course to secure a third consecutive title.

Reigning world champion, Verstappen, has clinched victory in all but three races in 2024, but the Dutchman has looked some way off his imperious best.

After retiring from the Australian Grand Prix, the 26-year-old was well-beaten in Miami by Lando Norris, and endured a torrid weekend in Monaco, finishing sixth as home favourite Charles Leclerc cruised to victory.

Verstappen did get his season back on track at the Canadian Grand Prix, however, impressing in tricky conditions to claim his 60th win in F1.

Max Verstappen currently sits on top of the drivers' standings

Helmut Marko has spoken out on the form of Sergio Perez

Problems pile up for Perez

His team-mate Perez, on the other hand, crashed out of the Montreal showpiece - the latest disaster in a season littered with below-par performances.

Despite his ongoing struggles, the Mexican was recently rewarded with a new contract at Red Bull, a decision which has since sparked much debate over his value to the team.

In an interview with OE24, Red Bull chief Marko said the plan to announce the deal despite Perez's difficulties was intended to create a sense of calm within the team, but has now admitted that it 'didn't quite work out'.

The 81-year-old, however, has backed the six-time race winner to show what he can do over the upcoming races ahead of the summer break.

"We extended his contract because we wanted to bring calm to our team, which unfortunately didn't quite work out," said the Austrian.

"But now Checo has three races ahead of him on three real race tracks, so he can prove himself."

