Haas F1 drivers compete in UNIQUE one-off event
Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg found themselves competing in a new series in a video for the team’s social media.
2024 has marked a steady improvement for the outfit who occupied bottom spot in the constructors’ championship at the end of last year.
Both Hulkenberg and Magnussen have scored points, leaving Haas sat seventh in the constructors’ standings after nine races.
The VF-24 is also a clear development on its predecessor, which struggled with eating through its tyres far too quickly.
Who won the special event for Haas?
With Hulkenberg set to join Sauber for 2025, and Magnussen fighting for a spot within the team, this year marks the duo’s last together.
They joined forces to film a video for the Haas Instagram, competing against each other in a different form to what they are used to, as they fought to make the best guacamole.
Kevin Magnussen won the battle, which included hilarious F1 radio style snippets throughout, as the two competed for their first victory of the season.
The Danish driver now holds the title of ‘king of the guac’ over Hulkenberg – who will be aiming to get his own back on-track at the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.
