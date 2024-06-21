Leclerc achieves SPECIAL Olympic feat in Monaco
Charles Leclerc received a rare opportunity to get involved with the Olympic Games as it moved through his beloved Monaco.
Just a few weeks ago, Leclerc won his maiden home grand prix around the same streets, which he holds very close to his heart.
READ MORE: McLaren star admits being SCARED of team's F1 car
Things soon came crashing down to earth at the Canadian Grand Prix, where both Ferrari drivers failed to score a point after retiring.
Away from the track and this year France will receive the opportunity to host the Olympic games in Paris from July 26 – August 11.
How did Charles Leclerc fare with the Olympic torch?
As is standard with all Olympics – the torch has been doing the roundabouts before the event and has just navigated its way through Monaco.
Despite motorsport never being a part of the games, Charles Leclerc was tasked with the honour of carrying the prestigious torch through Monaco.
The principality holds the unwanted record of most Olympic appearances without a medal at 32.
The torch must navigate overseas territories before reaching Paris, having started its journey in Marseille on May 8.
Charles Leclerc was seen enjoying himself as he carried the torch through his home streets in a post on Instagram.
READ MORE: FIA called to check potentially ILLEGAL Mercedes upgrade
