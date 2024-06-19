FIA respond after Andretti snatch KEY figurehead

The FIA have responded after their chief technical officer departed to join Andretti Cadillac ahead of their prospective F1 entry.

Pat Symonds has plenty of experience in the sport, having worked with teams like Benetton, Renault and Williams before working alongside Ross Brawn to deliver the current technical regulations between 2017 and 2024.

READ MORE: Report claims Newey has signed $105m deal with Red Bull rivals

It was announced that he would join Andretti Cadillac as executive engineering consultant in May, as the team step up their efforts to join the grid before 2028.

Andretti were denied entry onto the grid for 2025 or 2026 by Formula One Management, despite being approved by the FIA.

Andretti are aiming to join F1 as the 11th team in 2028

Pat Symonds worked for the FIA for seven years

Will Andretti get to join the F1 grid?

The door was left open for entry in 2028, but they have been full steam ahead since the rejection – building a new Silverstone base, hiring as many as 100 people and working on a car.

Symonds’ experience should help them when it comes to building their fast car – where they will hope to be competitive from the off, much like Haas were in 2016.

FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis discussed the impact of Symonds’ departure to Andretti.

“Regarding the relationship with FOM, yes, Pat did have a very important role and we were closely working on things,” he said.

“I wish him luck in his new endeavours.”

READ MORE: McLaren star admits being SCARED of team's F1 car

Related