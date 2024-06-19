close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
FIA respond after Andretti snatch KEY figurehead

FIA respond after Andretti snatch KEY figurehead

FIA respond after Andretti snatch KEY figurehead

FIA respond after Andretti snatch KEY figurehead

The FIA have responded after their chief technical officer departed to join Andretti Cadillac ahead of their prospective F1 entry.

Pat Symonds has plenty of experience in the sport, having worked with teams like Benetton, Renault and Williams before working alongside Ross Brawn to deliver the current technical regulations between 2017 and 2024.

READ MORE: Report claims Newey has signed $105m deal with Red Bull rivals

It was announced that he would join Andretti Cadillac as executive engineering consultant in May, as the team step up their efforts to join the grid before 2028.

Andretti were denied entry onto the grid for 2025 or 2026 by Formula One Management, despite being approved by the FIA.

Andretti are aiming to join F1 as the 11th team in 2028
Pat Symonds worked for the FIA for seven years

Will Andretti get to join the F1 grid?

The door was left open for entry in 2028, but they have been full steam ahead since the rejection – building a new Silverstone base, hiring as many as 100 people and working on a car.

Symonds’ experience should help them when it comes to building their fast car – where they will hope to be competitive from the off, much like Haas were in 2016.

FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis discussed the impact of Symonds’ departure to Andretti.

“Regarding the relationship with FOM, yes, Pat did have a very important role and we were closely working on things,” he said.

“I wish him luck in his new endeavours.”

READ MORE: McLaren star admits being SCARED of team's F1 car

Related

FIA Formula One Management Nikolas Tombazis Pat Symonds
Las Vegas Grand Prix offering STEEP $1300 ticket for little access
Las Vegas Grand Prix

Las Vegas Grand Prix offering STEEP $1300 ticket for little access

  • Yesterday 19:00
Wanted F1 driver's KEY quality pinpointed by team boss
Latest F1 News

Wanted F1 driver's KEY quality pinpointed by team boss

  • June 17, 2024 20:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 driver set for EXCITING Spanish Grand Prix return

  • 43 minutes ago
Andretti F1 Entry

FIA respond after Andretti snatch KEY figurehead

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Hamilton release date ANNOUNCED despite difficulties

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo and F1 star ordered to join 'CIRCUS' by former team boss

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 Social

Hamilton shares precious snap with beloved dog Roscoe

  • Yesterday 23:00
Latest F1 News

F1 boss claims Red Bull under SERIOUS threat

  • Yesterday 22:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x