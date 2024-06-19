FIA respond after Andretti snatch KEY figurehead
FIA respond after Andretti snatch KEY figurehead
The FIA have responded after their chief technical officer departed to join Andretti Cadillac ahead of their prospective F1 entry.
Pat Symonds has plenty of experience in the sport, having worked with teams like Benetton, Renault and Williams before working alongside Ross Brawn to deliver the current technical regulations between 2017 and 2024.
READ MORE: Report claims Newey has signed $105m deal with Red Bull rivals
It was announced that he would join Andretti Cadillac as executive engineering consultant in May, as the team step up their efforts to join the grid before 2028.
Andretti were denied entry onto the grid for 2025 or 2026 by Formula One Management, despite being approved by the FIA.
Will Andretti get to join the F1 grid?
The door was left open for entry in 2028, but they have been full steam ahead since the rejection – building a new Silverstone base, hiring as many as 100 people and working on a car.
Symonds’ experience should help them when it comes to building their fast car – where they will hope to be competitive from the off, much like Haas were in 2016.
FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis discussed the impact of Symonds’ departure to Andretti.
“Regarding the relationship with FOM, yes, Pat did have a very important role and we were closely working on things,” he said.
“I wish him luck in his new endeavours.”
READ MORE: McLaren star admits being SCARED of team's F1 car
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 driver set for EXCITING Spanish Grand Prix return
- 43 minutes ago
FIA respond after Andretti snatch KEY figurehead
- 1 uur geleden
Hamilton release date ANNOUNCED despite difficulties
- 2 uur geleden
Ricciardo and F1 star ordered to join 'CIRCUS' by former team boss
- 3 uur geleden
Hamilton shares precious snap with beloved dog Roscoe
- Yesterday 23:00
F1 boss claims Red Bull under SERIOUS threat
- Yesterday 22:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul