Winless F1 driver with 'everything' touted to become world champion

A zero-win driver has been backed to achieve his dream of becoming Formula 1 world champion.

Of the 20 drivers currently on the F1 grid, eight racers have yet to taste victory in the sport, including experienced Haas duo Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, as well as Aston Martin's Lance Stroll.

McLaren star Oscar Piastri may not have to wait long for his maiden success, given the trajectory he has been on since entering F1 in 2023, whilst Zhou Guanyu and Yuki Tsunoda look some way off competing at the top end of the grid.

Williams pair Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant, too, are currently more concerned with breaking into the top half than achieving race wins at this stage.

Despite difficulties in 2024, former Red Bull driver Albon has shown glimpses of his undoubted talent since making his debut at the 2019 Australian Grand Prix, with many believing the 28-year-old has been held back time and time again by an underperforming car.

Alex Albon has been with Williams since 2022

Albon's team-mate at Williams is also awaiting his first F1 win

'Exceptional' talent backed to reach very top

Speaking to the F1 Nation podcast, Dave Robson, Williams' head of vehicle performance, labelled the Thai driver as 'exceptionally good', admitting he has almost 'everything he needs' to become world champion.

“I think he is exceptionally good,” said Robson. “He's exceptionally quick. He's also very smart and his feedback that goes into those set-ups is important.

“He's got really good pace, he's got a lot of intelligence, works really well with his engineers, and so far deals with the pressure very well.

Alex Albon recently penned a new Williams deal until 2027

“You've heard James Vowles [Williams team principal] say it as well - he's got everything he needs, except the car right at this moment, to be world champion.

“We just need to provide him with that car, which obviously over the next couple of years we're looking to do.”

Williams will need a remarkable degree of progress if they are to hand Albon a car capable of winning the world championship by the time his newly-signed contract expires in 2027.

