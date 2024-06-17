Wanted F1 driver's KEY quality pinpointed by team boss

A Formula 1 team boss has revealed the key attribute which could land an in-demand driver a coveted seat for 2025.

With just eight spots left to be filled next season, the pressure is on for those soon to be out of contract to demonstrate they have what it takes to earn a new deal.

Red Bull and Visa Cash App RB recently extended the stays of Sergio Perez and Yuki Tsunoda respectively, but the futures of several top talents remain uncertain.

The list of high-profile names currently feeling the pressure includes eight-time race winner Daniel Ricciardo and former Mercedes star Valtteri Bottas.

It is a Ferrari star, however, gaining the most attention as the 2024 season edges toward the halfway point.

Carlos Sainz has been linked with a move to a number of teams

The Spaniard's most recent victory came at this year's Australian Grand Prix

Spaniard weighing up his 2025 options

Carlos Sainz joined the Maranello-based outfit in 2021, and has proved to be a solid partner to Charles Leclerc since making the switch from McLaren, winning three times - including in Melbourne earlier this year - and earning 16 podium finishes.

The Spaniard will be replaced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton next season, sparking much speculation over where his future may lie.

Sauber - soon to be Audi - have been heavily linked with the 29-year-old, whilst Williams have emerged as the strong favorites to secure his signature in recent weeks.

Andrea Stella believes Sainz is an attractive option for F1 teams

Sainz's previous boss at McLaren, Andrea Stella, believes his former driver has plenty to offer, and has backed him to find a suitable home for next season.

Speaking to Formule1.nl, the Italian said: "Sainz is certainly an interesting driver.

“His most important skill is his rationality. He thinks in advance how he can drive the fastest lap time and how he can best race, and combines that with great instincts.

“He always knows how to communicate his findings well; you can really do something with that as a team."

