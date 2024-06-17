close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Wanted F1 driver's KEY quality pinpointed by team boss

Wanted F1 driver's KEY quality pinpointed by team boss

Wanted F1 driver's KEY quality pinpointed by team boss

Wanted F1 driver's KEY quality pinpointed by team boss

A Formula 1 team boss has revealed the key attribute which could land an in-demand driver a coveted seat for 2025.

With just eight spots left to be filled next season, the pressure is on for those soon to be out of contract to demonstrate they have what it takes to earn a new deal.

READ MORE: McLaren star admits being SCARED of team's F1 car

Red Bull and Visa Cash App RB recently extended the stays of Sergio Perez and Yuki Tsunoda respectively, but the futures of several top talents remain uncertain.

The list of high-profile names currently feeling the pressure includes eight-time race winner Daniel Ricciardo and former Mercedes star Valtteri Bottas.

It is a Ferrari star, however, gaining the most attention as the 2024 season edges toward the halfway point.

Carlos Sainz has been linked with a move to a number of teams
The Spaniard's most recent victory came at this year's Australian Grand Prix

Spaniard weighing up his 2025 options

Carlos Sainz joined the Maranello-based outfit in 2021, and has proved to be a solid partner to Charles Leclerc since making the switch from McLaren, winning three times - including in Melbourne earlier this year - and earning 16 podium finishes.

The Spaniard will be replaced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton next season, sparking much speculation over where his future may lie.

Sauber - soon to be Audi - have been heavily linked with the 29-year-old, whilst Williams have emerged as the strong favorites to secure his signature in recent weeks.

Andrea Stella believes Sainz is an attractive option for F1 teams

READ MORE: Report claims Newey has signed $105m deal with Red Bull rivals

Sainz's previous boss at McLaren, Andrea Stella, believes his former driver has plenty to offer, and has backed him to find a suitable home for next season.

Speaking to Formule1.nl, the Italian said: "Sainz is certainly an interesting driver.

“His most important skill is his rationality. He thinks in advance how he can drive the fastest lap time and how he can best race, and combines that with great instincts.

“He always knows how to communicate his findings well; you can really do something with that as a team."

READ MORE: FIA called to check potentially ILLEGAL Mercedes upgrade

Related

Formula 1 Sergio Perez Yuki Tsunoda 2025
Zak Brown speaks out on 'anti-American bias' in F1
F1 News

Zak Brown speaks out on 'anti-American bias' in F1

  • June 6, 2024 19:30
US teenage sensation handed HUGE F1 opportunity after 'maiden test'
F1 News

US teenage sensation handed HUGE F1 opportunity after 'maiden test'

  • June 6, 2024 15:30

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Ferrari star ADMITS accusation he fears he may never be free from

  • 6 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 teams set to OPPOSE cost-cutting and more sustainable change

  • 1 uur geleden

F1 team boss rues ‘CRUEL’ factor after Le Mans disaster

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Motorsport icon given moving tribute by F1 title challengers

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 Off The Track

Ferrari driver gets major OLYMPIC honor for Paris games

  • Yesterday 21:00
Latest F1 News

Wanted F1 driver's KEY quality pinpointed by team boss

  • Yesterday 20:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x