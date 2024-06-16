EXCLUSIVE: Aston Martin star confirms MAJOR disappointment
One of Aston Martin's stars has shared the team's reaction to a recent wave of upgrades.
The British outfit have failed to keep up with the rate of development shown by their rivals, and the problem is made worse by the lack of effect that their upgrades have been having on the AMR24.
Former world champion Fernando Alonso excelled in his first season with the team, collecting 204 points on his way to finishing fourth in the 2023 drivers' championship, but the Spaniard has struggled to replicate that form this year.
A fifth-place finish at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Round 2 remains his best result of what has been a frustrating campaign for the former Ferrari star.
His partner Lance Stroll - son of team owner Lawrence Stroll - has also failed to impress, picking up points in less than half of this season's races.
With three races in quick succession coming before the summer break on July 29, the team will hope for an upturn in results - starting at the Spanish Grand Prix - as they look to chase down their F1 rivals.
Updates not having desired effect
Speaking exclusively to GPFans ahead of the upcoming race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the team's reserve driver, Stoffel Vandoorne, has admitted their latest updates haven't had the expected impact.
The ex-McLaren star pointed to his former employers as an example of what can be achieved if they can get things right.
When asked whether Aston Martin can take a similar step to that of their big rivals, he said: "We will have to wait and see.
"At the moment, the last races have been difficult for the team - the updates have not really brought the performance.
"Hopefully we can still bring positive updates to the car this year. We have seen that McLaren has been able to make a very big step."
