F1 pundit names 'psychological problem' for Hamilton

An F1 pundit has revealed how Lewis Hamilton’s ‘psychological perspective’ may be impacting his recent performances.

The Mercedes driver announced he would be leaving the team for Ferrari next season, and his departure has been less than ideal.

Furthermore, the seven-time world champion has failed to win a race with Mercedes since Saudi Arabia 2021, and is currently on his longest ever podium drought in F1.

What is the reason for Hamilton’s Mercedes difficulties?

One of the reasons for Hamilton’s difficulties has been attributed to his experiments on grand prix weekends.

In order to extract pace from his Mercedes, Hamilton has adjusted the set-up of his W15, often to no avail or benefit to their performance.

However, speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, pundit Naomi Schiff has outlined another reason why she believes Hamilton has struggled in recent years.

"I think if we could take this back to what happened in Abu Dhabi in 2021, coming back in 2022 with a car that was not able to get revenge, for lack of better words, was probably really frustrating for Lewis,” Schiff said.

Naomi Schiff discusses Hamilton's struggles

“And I can imagine how, from a psychological perspective, that may have bogged him down a little bit. It was a lot to come back from. To not be able to really have your say immediately must have been tough.”

"I think 2023, I felt that it was turning around. You could see that he was a little bit happier, a little bit more confident and a little bit more himself again.

“But for whatever reason, coming into the season, that seems to have gone away. And now, it's 8-1 that he's been outqualified by George, so that is not going to be very comfortable for Lewis."

