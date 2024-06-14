Every F1 driver to have won the 24 Hours of Le Mans

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the most prestigious motorsport events in the world, and some of F1's elite have tasted victory there too.

The historic Circuit de la Sarthe in France is set to be a battleground once again from June 15 to June 16, hosting the 92nd running of the French endurance classic.

This year's grid boasts a wealth of experience, with a significant number of former F1 drivers competing in the top Hypercar class.

But some F1 greats have already etched their names into Le Mans folklore, achieving the remarkable feat of winning both championships.

Now, let's take a closer look at these legendary figures who transcended the boundaries of single-seater racing and conquered the unique challenge of endurance racing, as well as all other F1 drivers who have triumphed there.

F1 champions who won the Le Mans 24 Hours

1. Mike Hawthorn

Hawthorn holds a unique distinction - becoming the first driver to win titles in both F1 and Le Mans, with his Le Mans triumph coming first.

In 1955, behind the wheel of a Jaguar D-Type, Hawthorn was embroiled in an epic battle with Juan Manuel Fangio's Mercedes. Although the race was tragically marred by a devastating accident, Hawthorn's victory cemented his place as a legend.

He later claimed the 1958 F1 title, but his career was tragically cut short in a road accident the following year.

Le Mans starts: 5 (1953, 1955 - 1958)

Le Mans wins: 1 (1955)



2. Phil Hill

Hill's Le Mans career was a tale of triumph and heartbreak. He participated in the endurance classic a staggering 14 times, securing three victories with Ferrari in 1958, 1961 and 1962, alongside numerous retirements.

In 1961, the same year he conquered Le Mans, he secured the F1 world championship driving for the Scuderia, further solidifying his reputation as an exceptional driver.

Le Mans starts: 14 (1953, 1955 - 1967)

Le Mans wins: 3 (1958, 1961, 1962)



3. Jochen Rindt

Rindt entered Le Mans four times between 1964 and 1967, experiencing the highs and lows of endurance racing. His defining moment came in 1965 when he co-drove a Ferrari 250 LM to victory alongside Masten Gregory. They dominated the race, finishing a commanding five laps ahead of second place.

Rindt's F1 career saw him claim six wins before he was tragically killed during a practice session for the 1970 Italian Grand Prix. Despite his absence in the four remaining races, his points lead was insurmountable, and he was posthumously awarded the F1 world championship with a total of 45 points, driving for Lotus-Ford.

Le Mans starts: 4 (1967 - 1967)

Le Mans wins: 1 (1965)



4. Graham Hill

Hill stands alone as the only driver to achieve motorsport's holy grail - the Triple Crown. Victories at Monaco, Indianapolis, and finally Le Mans in 1972 cemented his legendary status.

The Brit's Le Mans journey was a long one, with nine previous attempts before finally achieving victory. His best result before 1972 was a second-place finish in 1964.

Partnering with Frenchman Henri Pescarolo in a Matra-Simca MS670, Hill battled through tough conditions to take the win 11 laps ahead of second place. This victory not only secured his place in Le Mans history but also made him the first and only driver to achieve the coveted Triple Crown to date.

Le Mans starts: 10 (1958 - 1966, 1972)

Le Mans wins: 1 (1972)



5. Fernando Alonso

More recently, Alonso, a two-time F1 world champion, has added his name to this prestigious list. Driving a Toyota TS050 HYBRID and partnering with fellow F1 drivers Sebastian Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima, the Spaniard secured back-to-back victories in 2018 and 2019, showcasing his adaptability and ability to excel in both single-seater and endurance racing.

Le Mans starts: 2 (2018, 2019)

Le Mans wins: 2 (2018, 2019)



F1 drivers who won the Le Mans 24 Hours

Aside from the illustrious group who won both the F1 world championship and Le Mans, several other F1 race winners have conquered the gruelling 24-hour race.

Jacky Ickx is the most decorated driver across both disciplines with eight F1 wins and a stunning six Le Mans victories.

Le Mans has even seen victories from drivers who haven't reached the top step of the podium in F1. This includes some well-known names like Haas driver Nico Hülkenberg, Sky Sports F1 commentator Martin Brundle, and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko.

Here is a list of the drivers who have competed in F1 and won the endurance race (F1 world champions excluded):

Driver F1 wins Le Mans starts Le Mans wins Louis Rosier 0 9 (1938, 1949 - 1956) 1 (1951) Peter Walker 0 1 (1951 - 1956) 1 (1951) Peter Whitehead 0 8 (1950 - 1955, 1957 - 1958) 1 (1951) Hermann Lang 0 1 (1952) 1 (1952) Tony Rolt 0 7 (1949 - 1955) 1 (1953) Duncan Hamilton 0 9 (1950 - 1958) 1 (1953) Jose Froilan Gonzalez 2 4 (1950 - 1951, 1953 - 1954) 1 (1954) Maurice Trintignant 2 15 (1950 - 1962, 1964 - 1965) 1 (1954) Ivor Bueb 0 5 (1955 - 1959) 2 (1955, 1957) Ron Flockhart 0 6 (1955 - 1957, 1959 - 1961) 2 (1956 - 1957) Olivier Gendebien 0 8 (1955 - 1962) 4 (1958, 1960 - 1962) Carroll Shelby 0 2 (1954, 1959) 1 (1959) Roy Salvadori 0 11 (1953 - 1963) 1 (1959) Ludovico Scarfiotti 1 8 (1960 - 1967) 1 (1963) Lorenzo Bandini 1 5 (1962 - 1966) 1 (1963) Nino Vaccarella 0 11 (1961, 1962, 1964 - 1972) 1 (1964) Masten Gregory 0 16 (1955, 1957 - 1966, 1968 - 1972) 1 (1965) Bruce McLaren 4 8 (1959, 1961 - 1967) 1 (1966) Chris Amon 0 8 (1967 - 1967, 1969, 1971 - 1973) 1 (1966) Dan Gurney 4 10 (1958 - 1967) 1 (1967) Lucien Bianchi 0 13 (1956 - 1968) 1 (1968) Pedro Rodriguez 2 14 (1958 - 1971) 1 (1968) Jacky Ickx 8 15 (1966 - 1967, 1969 - 1970, 1973, 1975 - 1983, 1985) 6 (1969, 1975 - 1977, 1981 - 1982) Jackie Oliver 0 3 (1968, 1969, 1971) 1 (1969) Richard Attwood 0 9 (1963, 1964, 1966 - 1971, 1984) 1 (1970) Helmut Marko 0 3 (1970 - 1972) 1 (1971) Gijs van Lennep 0 7 (1970 - 1976) 2 (1971, 1976) Henri Pescarolo 0 33 (1966 - 1968, 1970 - 1999) 4 (1972 - 1974, 1984) Gerard Larrousse 0 8 (1967 - 1974) 2 (1973 – 1974) Derek Bell 0 26 (1970 - 1983, 1985 - 1996) 5 (1975, 1981 - 1982, 1986 - 1987) Didier Pironi 3 4 (1976 - 1978, 1980) 1 (1978) Vern Schuppan 0 16 (1973 - 1979, 1981 - 1989) 1 (1983) Paolo Barilla 0 7 (1982 - 1986, 1988 - 1989) 1 (1985) Hans-Joachim Stuck 0 18 (1972 - 1973, 1980 - 1983, 1985 - 1991, 1993 - 1998) 2 (1986 - 1987) Jan Lammers 0 24 (1983 - 1984, 1987 - 1990, 1992 - 1993, 1996 - 2008, 2011, 2017 - 2018) 1 (1988) Johnny Dumfries 0 5 (1987 - 1991) 1 (1988) Jochen Mass 1 11 (1972, 1978, 1981 - 1983, 1985 - 1989, 1991, 1995) 1 (1989) Martin Brundle 0 8 (1987 - 1988, 1990, 1997 - 1999, 2001, 2012) 1 (1990) Johnny Herbert 3 8 (1990 - 1992, 2001 - 2004, 2007) 1 (1991) Volker Weidler 0 5 (1987, 1989 - 1992) 1 (1991) Bertrand Gachot 0 6 (1990 - 1992, 1994 - 1995, 1997) 1 (1991) Derek Warwick 0 5 (1983, 1986, 1991 - 1992, 1996) 1 (1992) Yannick Dalmas 0 12 (1991 - 2002) 4 (1992, 1994 - 1995, 1999) Mark Blundell 0 7 (1989 - 1990, 1992, 1995, 2001 - 2003) 1 (1992) Geoff Brabham 0 3 (1989, 1990, 1993) 1 (1993) Mauro Baldi 0 12 (1984 - 1986, 1988 - 1989, 1991 - 1994, 1997 - 2000) 1 (1994) JJ Lehto 0 10 (1990 - 1991, 1995 - 1997, 1999, 2002 - 2005) 2 (1995, 2005) Alexander Wurz 0 9 (1996, 2008 - 2015) 1 (1996) Michele Alboreto 5 8 (1981 - 1983, 1996 - 2000) 1 (1997) Stefan Johansson 0 15 (1983 - 1984, 1990 - 1992, 1997 - 2001, 2003, 2006 - 2008, 2012) 1 (1997) Allan McNish 0 14 (1997 - 2000, 2004 - 2013) 2 (1998, 2008) Pierluigi Martini 0 5 (1984, 1996 - 1999) 1 (1999) Emanuele Pirro 0 13 (1981, 1998 - 2008, 2010) 5 (2000 - 2002, 2006, 2007) David Brabham 0 18 (1992 - 1993, 1996 - 2010, 2012) 1 (2009) Mark Gene 0 8 (2007 - 2014) 1 (2009) Andre Lotterer 0 11 (2009 - 2019) 3 (2011 - 2012, 2014) Nico Hulkenberg 0 1 (2015) 1 (2015) Brendon Hartley 0 9 (2012 - 2020) 2 (2017, 2020) Sebastian Buemi 0 9 (2012 - 2020) 3 (2018 - 2020) Kazuki Nakajima 0 9 (2012 - 2020) 3 (2018 - 2020) Kamui Kobayashi 0 7 (2013, 2016 - 2021) 1 (2021)

