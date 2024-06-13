Verstappen launches HILARIOUS attack on McLaren star

Max Verstappen decided to target a McLaren driver after winning the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman drove patiently in the wet to secure an important victory in the title race and return to the top step of the podium after two events away.

It was not straightforward for the reigning champion, who started behind George Russell in P2, but he was flawless when Russell erred and gratefully inherited first place when he pit a lap earlier than Lando Norris in the safety car period.

Norris went on to finish second, and it was McLaren's British star who Verstappen took aim at on the podium after the race.

Max Verstappen beat George Russell to victory in Montreal

Lando Norris took second place in a wet Canadian Grand Prix

What did Max Verstappen do to Lando Norris?

After coming through the wet-to-dry race, the top three drivers were in for another soaking in the customary podium celebrations.

Norris is a podium regular now, having been honoured there 18 times, including for his first win in F1 in Miami earlier this season.

Celebrating his third second-placed finish of the season, the 24-year-old was caught in the crossfire of winner Verstappen, who took direct aim at Norris' face when spraying his champagne.

"Max scores a direct hit on Lando," F1 wrote on X, alongside a video capturing the moment via a camera on Verstappen's bottle.

Having been sprayed directly in the face, Norris was unable to immediately get his revenge.

However, with McLaren continuing to show strong pace, he will surely have the chance to do so at one of the upcoming races as F1 returns to Europe for the summer.

