close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Verstappen launches HILARIOUS attack on McLaren star

Verstappen launches HILARIOUS attack on McLaren star

Verstappen launches HILARIOUS attack on McLaren star

Verstappen launches HILARIOUS attack on McLaren star

Max Verstappen decided to target a McLaren driver after winning the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman drove patiently in the wet to secure an important victory in the title race and return to the top step of the podium after two events away.

READ MORE: F1 insider reveals why Sainz's move to Red Bull fell apart

It was not straightforward for the reigning champion, who started behind George Russell in P2, but he was flawless when Russell erred and gratefully inherited first place when he pit a lap earlier than Lando Norris in the safety car period.

Norris went on to finish second, and it was McLaren's British star who Verstappen took aim at on the podium after the race.

Max Verstappen beat George Russell to victory in Montreal
Lando Norris took second place in a wet Canadian Grand Prix

What did Max Verstappen do to Lando Norris?

After coming through the wet-to-dry race, the top three drivers were in for another soaking in the customary podium celebrations.

Norris is a podium regular now, having been honoured there 18 times, including for his first win in F1 in Miami earlier this season.

Celebrating his third second-placed finish of the season, the 24-year-old was caught in the crossfire of winner Verstappen, who took direct aim at Norris' face when spraying his champagne.

READ MORE: Hamilton confused by 'slow' F1 rules

"Max scores a direct hit on Lando," F1 wrote on X, alongside a video capturing the moment via a camera on Verstappen's bottle.

Having been sprayed directly in the face, Norris was unable to immediately get his revenge.

However, with McLaren continuing to show strong pace, he will surely have the chance to do so at one of the upcoming races as F1 returns to Europe for the summer.

READ MORE: Steiner branded 'SENSELESS' following Schumacher criticism

Related

Max Verstappen McLaren F1 Lando Norris George Russell Miami
F1 legend shares STIRRING insight into Verstappen's Red Bull future
F1 News & Gossip

F1 legend shares STIRRING insight into Verstappen's Red Bull future

  • Yesterday 16:00
Verstappen and Norris share entertaining joke after CHAOTIC Canadian GP
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen and Norris share entertaining joke after CHAOTIC Canadian GP

  • June 11, 2024 23:00

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Geri Halliwell makes SHOCK Horner surname decision in latest gig

  • 45 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 champion continues HEAVY Ricciardo criticism despite improvement

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Verstappen launches HILARIOUS attack on McLaren star

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Red Bull chief 'confirms' new Mercedes driver

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

F1 champion to attempt SPECIAL title win

  • Yesterday 22:00
F1 Social

Angela Cullen shares touching message with fans

  • Yesterday 21:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x