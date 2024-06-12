Ferrari work to bring URGENT upgrades after Canada catastrophe
Ferrari could be set to introduce new upgrades sooner than anticipated after a poor showing at the Canadian Grand Prix, according to reports.
Their weekend was a complete contrast in emotions from just two week prior, when Charles Leclerc secured an emphatic Monaco Grand Prix victory.
Both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were eliminated in Q2 on Saturday, before a double DNF allowed Red Bull to extend their constructors' championship lead once more.
Leclerc suffered an engine issue early on and eventually retired due to it, whilst Sainz spun later in the race and collected Alex Albon to compound the Italian team's misery.
Are Ferrari bringing more upgrades?
Whilst in Monaco it seemed Ferrari's Imola upgrades were working perfectly, that performance did not carry over to Canada, where the SF-24 lacked pace all weekend.
More upgrades are due, and though they were initially planned for Silverstone, Formu1a.uno report that the team are aiming to introduce them in time for the next race, the Spanish Grand Prix.
"Ferrari are accelerating production times to introduce the most important parts of these upgrades to Barcelona," the site wrote.
The Catalunya track was used for pre-season testing for many years before Bahrain was, meaning that it is a good proving ground for any new parts.
It is likely that Leclerc will be favoured over Sainz, who leaves the team after the 2024 season, if only one car can take the upgrades.
