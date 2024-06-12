close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Ferrari work to bring URGENT upgrades after Canada catastrophe

Ferrari work to bring URGENT upgrades after Canada catastrophe

Ferrari work to bring URGENT upgrades after Canada catastrophe

Ferrari work to bring URGENT upgrades after Canada catastrophe

Ferrari could be set to introduce new upgrades sooner than anticipated after a poor showing at the Canadian Grand Prix, according to reports.

Their weekend was a complete contrast in emotions from just two week prior, when Charles Leclerc secured an emphatic Monaco Grand Prix victory.

READ MORE: Hamilton replacement reports dismissed by Mercedes amid Antonelli links

Both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were eliminated in Q2 on Saturday, before a double DNF allowed Red Bull to extend their constructors' championship lead once more.

Leclerc suffered an engine issue early on and eventually retired due to it, whilst Sainz spun later in the race and collected Alex Albon to compound the Italian team's misery.

Carlos Sainz spun out of the Canadian Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc retired with an engine issue having run out of the points all race

Are Ferrari bringing more upgrades?

Whilst in Monaco it seemed Ferrari's Imola upgrades were working perfectly, that performance did not carry over to Canada, where the SF-24 lacked pace all weekend.

More upgrades are due, and though they were initially planned for Silverstone, Formu1a.uno report that the team are aiming to introduce them in time for the next race, the Spanish Grand Prix.

"Ferrari are accelerating production times to introduce the most important parts of these upgrades to Barcelona," the site wrote.

READ MORE: F1 legend wants qualifying BAN despite thrilling Canada GP session

Ferrari will hope new upgrades will see more of these scenes

The Catalunya track was used for pre-season testing for many years before Bahrain was, meaning that it is a good proving ground for any new parts.

It is likely that Leclerc will be favoured over Sainz, who leaves the team after the 2024 season, if only one car can take the upgrades.

READ MORE: Steiner branded 'SENSELESS' following Schumacher criticism

Related

Red Bull Ferrari Carlos Sainz Charles Leclerc Monaco Grand Prix Canadian Grand Prix
Ferrari F1 star CERTAIN Red Bull championship battle is on
F1 Superstars

Ferrari F1 star CERTAIN Red Bull championship battle is on

  • June 10, 2024 03:00
Sainz downbeat on Ferrari's Monaco GP chances
Latest F1 News

Sainz downbeat on Ferrari's Monaco GP chances

  • May 24, 2024 17:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 champion to attempt SPECIAL title win

  • 5 minutes ago
F1 Social

Angela Cullen shares touching message with fans

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Alonso takes SHARP dig at younger F1 drivers

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Mercedes IGNORE massive Hamilton achievement

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Ferrari work to bring URGENT upgrades after Canada catastrophe

  • Today 18:00
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo future in DOUBT after shock RB driver announcement

  • Today 17:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x