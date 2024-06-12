Alonso takes SHARP dig at younger F1 drivers

Fernando Alonso has revealed one aspect of Formula 1 which he believes that his generation were better at than the current young crop of drivers.

The Spaniard has contested the most grands prix in history with 389 - 36 more than Kimi Raikkonen in second place.

Alonso will continue to hold onto this record until at least 2026, after extending his contract with Aston Martin.

Lewis Hamilton became the longest serving British driver at the Canadian Grand Prix, with 341 entries across a 17-year period.

Fernando Alonso shows little sign of retiring

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso are the longest serving drivers on the grid

Alonso compares younger drivers

In a recent interview with the Times, Alonso compared himself to his younger counterparts and their approach to a grand prix weekend.

“I remember when I got to Formula 1 20 years ago, the engineer was not able to explain anything to me about the car,” the two-time world champion said.

“We didn’t have simulators, so every track I went to, I had to learn it the day before by walking. Now, drivers are very well prepared, they have 200-300 laps on a circuit that they will race, so they know perfectly every bump, every corner, every kerb.”

Fernando Alonso argues young drivers lack heroism

Alonso went on to describe his generation as more ‘heroic’ and arguedthe job of younger drivers ‘easier’.

“It is, in a good way, easier for the drivers of this generation to drive Formula 1 cars. Whereas before it was more heroic,” he added.

“It’s a strange feeling, not a sad one, but I remember when I made my debut and I came to an event, I saw this respect towards me and I was one of those heroes that drove these super-fast cars.

“Now when there is a young driver that makes their debut at 16 or 17 years old, it seems that it is easier for everyone. We lost a little bit of that heroic thing we had before.”

