Verstappen and Norris share entertaining joke after CHAOTIC Canadian GP
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris were involved in a funny exchange after finishing first and second at the Canadian Grand Prix.
The two battled through tricky weather conditions and untimely safety cars to lead the pack home at the chequered flag.
It is the fourth time this season that the pair have shared the top two steps of the podium, with Norris and McLaren increasingly emerging as contenders to the previously dominant Red Bull.
However, despite their rivalry on-track, off it, the pair clearly have a good relationship, which was highlighted after the race on Sunday.
What did Max Verstappen and Lando Norris say?
In behind-the-scenes footage of the drivers in the cooldown room, the duo were watching some of the on-track action on the big screen, notably a pivotal moment when Norris emerged from the pits and the two were battling for the lead after switching to dry tyres.
"This was when I was like, 'you pushed a lot here, woah'," Verstappen jokingly explained to Norris.
In amusing fashion, Norris, whilst laughing, replied: "I was like 'ahhhhh, ahhhh',"
After the pair continued to laugh, Norris added: "It was for the fans."
The pair continued the discussion after George Russell joined them ahead of the podium celebrations.
After his win in Canada, Verstappen now leads the world drivers' championship by 56 points ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
Norris is currently third in the standings, seven points adrift of Leclerc, and 63 behind Verstappen.
