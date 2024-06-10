'You have let me down' - Perez SLAMMED after horrible Canadian GP

Formula 1 fans have been left stunned by Sergio Perez's shocking performance just days after signing a contract extension with Red Bull.

The Mexican driver was handed a new two-year deal with the Milton Keynes based outfit, but rather than celebrating in style, he abruptly crashed out of the Canadian Grand Prix.

Perez had exited the Monaco Grand Prix after crashing into Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg and compounded a dreadful weekend in Montreal with his second DNF in as many races.

Red Bull lead the World Constructors' Championship thanks to Max Verstappen's dominance at the front of the grid, but Perez is now down in fifth in the World Drivers' Championship after failing to pick up points.

Fortunately for Perez and Red Bull, Ferrari had a double DNF in Canada, but both McLaren and Mercedes made up ground in the battle for the Constructors' title.

Perez's shambolic weekend, which saw him qualify in 16th after a Q3 exit, drew a lot of ire from fans on X - the community known as F1 Twitter - including a brutal comparison with Family Guy's Peter Griffin.

F1 Twitter's best Sergio Perez memes

Perez after securing the contract extension pic.twitter.com/G0wjxl8wfv — nic 🏁 (@nnicolef1) June 8, 2024

Hi, my name is Sergio Perez and you're probably wondering right now how I got a 2 year contract extension #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/V3fC4V17hC — Lowest Heightmilton (@TeamLHtears) June 9, 2024

Perez better be selling 100k Redbull caps per month because why else would they have renewed his contract for two fucking years 💀 — mart 🐐 (@fortyfourza) June 9, 2024

Has anyone ever had a contract extension and fired in the same weekend before? #perez #F1 — RPJ (@Rob_Jones91) June 9, 2024

Perez chilling in p16 after signing his new Red Bull contract pic.twitter.com/Ip8IUZJXG1 — kp (@KRI5IZZLE) June 9, 2024

sergio perez what are you doing pic.twitter.com/yvJi02FglH — ‎jay🐈 CHARLES MONACO WINNER (@16piastris) June 9, 2024

another sunday another sergio perez you have let me down tweet pic.twitter.com/rQ8HzDpVY5 — jatz crackers (@iconspice) June 9, 2024

READ MORE: Ferrari F1 star CERTAIN Red Bull championship battle is on

Related