Why Red Bull are racing in white at the Japanese Grand Prix

Yuki Tsunoda is not the only new addition at Red Bull this weekend, with the team sporting a stunning new white livery at the Japanese Grand Prix.

It's been a successful outing for the team so far, well, at least on Max Verstappen's side of the garage, with the four-time world champion producing an impressive lap to snatch pole position from McLaren's Lando Norris on Saturday.

Those who tuned into the action would have seen the Dutchman driving a very different looking RB21, with the team ditching their increasingly iconic livery for something very different at Suzuka.

But why have they done that? Well, we've got the answer below.

Red Bull are sporting a new look in Japan

Why are Red Bull cars white at the Japanese Grand Prix?

The design Red Bull are sporting at the Japanese GP is a one-off livery that is intended to celebrate Red Bull's relationship with Honda, which is set to come to an end at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Honda has supplied Red Bull with power units since 2019, with the team going on to win four drivers' titles with Max Verstappen and two constructors' championships in that time.

The Japanese car manufacturer will instead supply Aston Martin from 2026, while Red Bull will rely on their own powertrain brand, in partnership with American car giants Ford.

Red Bull have run a so-called 'white bull' design once before, at the 2021 Turkish GP, following the cancellation of the 2020 Japanese GP, where they had planned to run the livery.

This year's livery change has come at a perfect time, with Japanese racer Tsunoda making his debut with the team in the iconic Japanese flag-inspired RB21.

Red Bull posted the first pictures of the car design last week via their 'X' account, with the accompanying caption: "The return of THE iconic livery."

