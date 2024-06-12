Red Bull boss shares HARSH verdict on star driver
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has delivered some harsh criticism on Daniel Ricciardo's performance after a mixed start to the 2024 season.
The Australian has shown topsy turvy form since returning to the sport, and picked up his only points of the season during the Miami Grand Prix sprint race.
His team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, meanwhile, has racked up 19 points so far in 2024, and out-qualified Ricciardo 7-2 this season, and the team have opted to activate a clause to extend the Japanese driver's contract into 2025.
Ricciardo came under intense scrutiny going into the Canadian GP weekend, most notably from 1997 F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve, whose no-filter criticism attracted attention.
What did Helmut Marko say about Daniel Ricciardo?
Marko directs both Red Bull teams and is in charge of the organisations' driver development programme.
Tsunoda graduated to the grid from that academy four season ago, and will drive for the Red Bull junior team for a fifth season running in 2025.
On his new deal, Marko told Sky Germany: "He performs consistently well and his personal behaviour has also developed enormously. He has got his emotions under control. His physical stature is now such that he can complete a race without any problems.
"It was actually quite clear, he was one of our first Japanese juniors and he gradually improved.
"A little too slow in the beginning but now he is one of the most sought-after drivers on the market.
"[His physical side] was one issue and his outbursts of anger were another. It has been proven that he drove more slowly when he let go of his anger. But that has now been resolved with the help of appropriate physiotherapists and psychologists.
Tsunoda's new contract throws Ricciardo's future into further doubt, but there is no uncertainty as to how Marko sees things between the two drivers.
"He [Tsunoda] is now a complete driver and has proven compared to Ricciardo that he is the faster and better man."
