F1 champion continues HEAVY Ricciardo criticism despite improvement

Jacques Villeneuve has continued to condemn Daniel Ricciardo for his performances after an inconsistent start to 2024.

The Australian driver has struggled over the last few seasons to reach his peak performance every week, prompting the 1997 F1 champion to criticise him.

READ MORE: F1 insider reveals why Sainz's move to Red Bull fell apart

The 1997 world champion said: “Why is he still in F1? Why “We’re hearing the same thing now for the last four or five years: ‘we have to make the car better for him, poor him'. Sorry, it’s been five years of that, no. You’re in F1.”

“Maybe you make that effort for Lewis Hamilton who’s won multiple championships. You don’t make that effort for a driver that can’t cut it. If you can’t cut it, go home, there’s someone else who can take your place.

“That’s how it’s always been in racing. This is the pinnacle of the sport, there’s no reason to keep going and to keep finding excuses.”

Daniel Ricciardo has failed to match the pace of Yuki Tsunoda

Daniel Ricciardo returned to Red Bull in 2023

Will Ricciardo remain in F1?

Villeneuve also insinuated the only reason Ricciardo remained in F1 was because of his ‘image’.

Whilst Ricciardo has been comprehensively beaten by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda this season, the 34-year-old responded strongly to the criticism with a P5 in qualifying at the Canadian GP.

When asked about Villeneuve’s comments after the session, Ricciardo gave a classically humorous response.

“But yeah, top five. We’ve been quick all weekend, we’re less than two tenths from pole, so eat ****!” the Aussie said.

Despite Ricciardo’s result, Villeneuve remained critical of the Australian driver in an interview with Sky Germany.

READ MORE: F1 legend wants qualifying BAN despite thrilling Canada GP session

Villeneuve continues to criticise Daniel Ricciardo

“His team-mate clearly beat him every weekend. McLaren kicked him out. Then he got another chance and this year he didn't show that he made the most of it. That's all. Formula 1 is the high class. You have to deliver top performances,” the Canadian said.

When asked who should replace Ricciardo at RB, Villeneuve suggested the team should support emerging junior talent.

“That's difficult to say. Racing Bulls is normally the young talent factory for Red Bull. They could take someone from Formula 2.

“They have Hadjar or Lawson. He's very pushy and a little arrogant and really wants that seat. I don't know, maybe Hadjar if he keeps going like this. That's what this team is for.”

READ MORE: Hamilton confused by 'slow' F1 rules

Related