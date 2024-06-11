Ricciardo in WAR of words with F1 champion
Ricciardo in WAR of words with F1 champion
Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has been involved in a war of words with a former drivers’ champion.
After a mixed start to the season for the Aussie, it emerged last week that Red Bull have opted to stick with Sergio Perez for 2025 and beyond, rather than re-call Ricciardo to the senior team, where he previously drove between 2014 and 2018.
Back then, Ricciardo's aggressive driving style and bold overtakes, coupled with a winning smile and personality, established the 34-year-old as a favourite amongst peers, pundits, and fans alike.
However, following his exit from Red Bull, the 'honey badger' has largely struggled to match his previous form, most notably at McLaren, where he lost his seat and place on the grid at the end of 2022.
Jacques Villeneuve criticises Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo has since rejoined the F1 grid, but his form has continued to be up and down.
As a result, former F1 drivers’ champion Jacques Villeneuve did not hold back in his criticism of Ricciardo ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.
“Why is he still in F1? Why?," Villeneuve asked bluntly on Sky Sports.
“We’re hearing the same thing now for the last four or five years: ‘we have to make the car better for him, poor him.’ Sorry, it’s been five years of that, no. You’re in F1.
“Maybe you make that effort for Lewis Hamilton who’s won multiple championships. You don’t make that effort for a driver that can’t cut it. If you can’t cut it, go home, there’s someone else who can take your place.”
Villeneuve concluded: “I think it’s his image that has kept him in F1 rather than his actual results.”
Daniel Ricciardo hits back
Ricciardo was soon to hit back at Villeneuve’s criticism though, putting the former champion on blast in the media pen.
“I’ve just been told. I don’t listen or read but there’s definitely some people out there who, yeah whatever. I won’t give him the time of day,” Ricciardo responded when quizzed on Villeneuve’s comments.
“But yeah, top five. We’ve been quick all weekend, we’re less than two tenths from pole, so eat ****!”
Journalist Adam Cooper later revealed that Ricciardo had said: "I still don't know what he said, but I heard he's been talking ****, but he always does,”
“I think he's hit his head a few too many times. So I don't know if he plays ice hockey or something."
