F1 Results Today: Verstappen struggles in DELAY-strewn session

Max Verstappen's Red Bull struggles continue during a delayed FP1 session in Canada.

The drivers had to wait 20 minutes for the safety car to clear the track, after the rain caused severe delays to the first free practice session.

Once the track was clear the drivers attempted to tackle the wet conditions, sliding around on the intermediate tyres.

However, the session was soon red flagged when Zhou Guanyu lost control of his Sauber and crashed into the wall, delaying the session further.

Lando Norris came out on top during FP1, closely followed by the Ferraris as the drivers braved the slick tyres towards the end of practice.

Rain has been forecast all weekend in Montreal, with the worst expected during qualifying on Saturday, so it is likely we will see further delays to sessions.

Here are the timesheets from Friday in Canada:

F1 FP1 Results: Canadian Grand Prix 2024

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:24:435 2. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.328 3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.871 4. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1.535 5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +2.067 6. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +2.319 7. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +3.149 8. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +3.235 9. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +3.623 10. George Russell [Mercedes] - +4.106 11. Daniel Ricciardo [RB] - +4.147 12. Yuki Tsunoda [RB] - +4.288 13. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +4.617 14. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +8.391 15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +8.976 16. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +12.151 17. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +16.095 18. Guanyu Zhou [Kick Sauber] - NO TIME 19. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - NO TIME 20 . Alexander Albon [Williams] - NO TIME

