Drive to Survive legend blasts 'f****** STUPID' F1 team bosses
Guenther Steiner has delivered a foul-mouthed verdict on the behaviour of some Formula 1 bosses.
The Italian was team principal at Haas between 2016-2023, working alongside the likes of, Kevin Magnussen, Nico Hulkenberg and Mick Schumacher as the American outfit looked to make in impact in the middle order of the grid.
After finishing bottom of the constructors' championship last season, Steiner was relieved of his duties and is currently without a role in the sport.
'It's madness, but you still do it'
The 59-year-old is arguably best-known for his frequent X-rated rants which featured on Netflix series Drive to Survive, and has become one of the most recognisable faces in F1.
Speaking on the latest episode of the Red Flags Podcast, Steiner reflected on events at the recent Canadian Grand Prix, focusing on the methods employed by team bosses to detect rain throughout the incident-packed event.
Show hosts quizzed the former Red Bull technical director on why - despite having billions of dollars and endless resources at their disposal - teams continue have to rely on staff stretching their hands outside the pit wall to check the weather.
"Because we are f****** stupid," Steiner responded in typically blunt fashion.
"Every time you do the move [putting your hand out], you know what you say on the radio: 'Let's do the stupid move, let's see if it rains or not and show everybody'.
"It's madness, but you still do it."
