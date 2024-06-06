F1 team SWOOP for Newey after reviving talks

Red Bull's chief technical officer Adrian Newey is weighing up options after announcing his exit from the team.

Newey recently revealed the real reason for his departure from the Milton Keynes outfit after speculation that his decision was prompted by the controversy surrounding Christian Horner, despite an internal investigation clearing the team principal of any wrongdoing.

The 65-year-old has been hot property since announcing his decision to leave Red Bull, mainly because of the 25 championships that he has won across his illustrious career.

With rumours swirling around Newey's potential move to join Hamilton at Ferrari, it seems he is still considering alternative Formula 1 contender.

Adrian Newey previously declined an offer from Aston Martin

The Silverstone team have been outperformed in the 2024 season

Where will Newey end up?

Reports suggest Aston Martin are keen to add Newey to their team for 2025, increasing their efforts to sign the engineer.

After a previous setback in talks between the two parties, Formu1a.uno reported: "Lawrence Stroll has not given up on the Newey dream.

"Since their first contract in Saudi Arabia, Aston’s attempts to convince Newey have not disappeared. On the contrary, their efforts have intensified to acquire his services after he leaves Red Bull in 2025.”

The Italian publication have revealed that it is Stroll's 'dream' to have Newey working with the team as they plan for a world championship challenge in the future.

Can Newey be tempted to Aston Martin?

The Lawrence Stroll-owned team have shown less potential than in previous seasons, finding themselves in fifth place as the constructors' championship currently stands.

They are undoubtedly a step behind the Scuderia, who are second in the standings with Fred Vasseur at the helm, and are Aston Martin's main competitor for signing Newey.

