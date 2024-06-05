Newey tempted by rival F1 team in a BLOW to Ferrari

Adrian Newey has reportedly been offered shares in a shock F1 team to prevent him from joining Ferrari.

The legendary engineer announced he would be leaving Red Bull at the beginning of 2025, after negotiating an early release in his contract with manager Eddie Jordan.

READ MORE: Where do Hamilton and Verstappen place in Forbes' 2024 highest-paid athletes list?

An integral aspect of this negotiation was to allow Newey to move to a rival team if he wishes when he leaves Red Bull.

Multiple teams have expressed their interest in Newey, however the Brit is hotly tipped to join Ferrari.

Adrian Newey has negotiated an early release to his Red Bull contract

Will Newey switch to Ferrari?

Will Newey move to Ferrari or a rival F1 team?

If Newey were to move to Ferrari in 2025, he would join seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton who announced a stunning move to the Scuderia at the beginning of this year.

The 39-year-old revealed his desire to see Newey join Ferrari, describing the chance to work with him as a ‘privilege’.

Hamilton will depart from eight-time constructors’ champions Mercedes next season, whose recent dip in form may have caused the British driver to look elsewhere.

He has not won a race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, and has fallen further behind rivals McLaren and Ferrari in 2024.

However, that has not deterred Mercedes from trying to secure one of the hottest assets on the market.

READ MORE: F1 team boss hints at Schumacher RETURN

Will Newey be tempted by Mercedes shares offer?

According to F1 Insider Mercedes are trying to block Ferrari from signing Adrian Newey, with reports suggesting they are willing to offer Newey shares worth £1.1 billion.

Despite this staggering figure, Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff, has previously been doubtful that Newey could solve their current car issues.

“He's [Newey] obviously an incredible engineer," Wolff said to Sky Sports Germany.

"Even the greatest magician would have difficulties in solving our problems.”

READ MORE: RANKED: Potential Esteban Ocon replacements at Alpine

Related