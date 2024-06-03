Christian Horner and Geri called GREEDY after big win
Christian and Geri Horner have been blasted by angry neighbours over plans to build a swimming pool at their Northamptonshire mansion.
The former Spice Girl and Horner have had a tumultuous year after the team boss was accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by a Red Bull employee.
As an internal investigation was launched, the married couple displayed a united front in the Bahrain Grand Prix paddock.
Horner has since been cleared of any wrongdoing, continuing in his role of team principal as the female employee was suspended.
Can the 2024 season get worse for Horner?
Red Bull have continued to experience issues off-track with their chief technical officer, Adrian Newey, announcing he will be leaving the team in 2025.
Moreover, Red Bull have begun to struggle at recent events, beaten by Lando Norris in Miami and only managing sixth with Max Verstappen at the Monaco Grand Prix.
However, Horner has managed a win at home, after the couple were successful in obtaining permission to build an outdoor pool at their property.
These plans, however, have sparked fury within the residents of Marston St Lawrence, who complained about the disturbance the plans would bring.
According to the Daily Mail, one resident said: "Now we're going to have to put up with months and months of noisy building work, then years of having to listen to the Horners and their friends partying day and night round the pool in the back garden.
"The rear of their house backs out towards several nearby properties and I think it would be fair to say their lives are about to become pretty miserable."
Another said: "A second swimming pool? It's downright greedy, isn't it?”
“They surely can't need two swimming pools. Most people would settle for one, if they could. They certainly aren't making themselves very popular around here, that's for sure.
“They haven't really integrated themselves in the village. We barely see them and when we do, they are very aloof in their manner. I've no time for either of them.”
