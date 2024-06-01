Then vs now - Hamilton's F1 24 and F1 2012 video game faces compared

Gamers across the world are once again stepping into the virtual shoes of their Formula 1 heroes following the release of F1 24.

The first installment of the popular video game series - developed by EA Sports - first came on the market back in 2000, and its appeal continues to stand the test of time.

Initially only available on the PlayStation 24 years ago, the series has expanded its reach to gamers across multiple platforms over the years, offering a realistic simulation experience for F1 enthusiasts.

Thanks to significant advancements in technology since the series first hit stores, the game's graphics have improved drastically, with some of the sport's most iconic stars being recreated in digital form.

2012 was the first year in which players could emulate their idols on the track, with a number of driver profiles made available, including the likes of Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso.

Seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, also featured in the 2012 edition, but the Brit's likeness in the game has certainly changed since then.

At the time, Hamilton was with McLaren during what was his final season with the team, before moving to Mercedes the following year.

Fast-forward to 2024, and the 39-year-old is preparing to move on again - this time to Ferrari - where he will replace Carlos Sainz.

His depiction in F1 24 offers a last chance for fans to play as the 103-time race-winner while sporting the black and grey of Mercedes, with the star set to make the switch to red in 2025.

