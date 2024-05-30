F1 team enters race to sign Newey in SURPRISE twist

close global

The next destination for Adrian Newey after he leaves Red Bull is still up in the air - and a shock Formula One team is reportedly targeting the legendary engineer.

It was announced by Red Bull that Newey would be leaving the team in early 2025 after an incredible 19 years with the team.

Joining the team in 2006 when they were in the midfield, Newey designed the cars that won them seven drivers’ championships and six constructors’ titles.

His departure sent shockwaves across the F1 paddock, with several teams keen to snap up his signature.

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull in 2025
Flavio Briatore is reportedly set to return to F1 with Alpine

Briatore targets Newey for Alpine

Ferrari have emerged as his most likely destination with the Maranello squad being heavily linked with the chief engineer, with the Brit also being linked with Aston Martin and Williams.

And now, according to Corriere dello Sera, Alpine are the latest team to express their interest in the 65-year-old.

This comes after the publication claimed that former Benetton and Renault managing director and team principal Flavio Briatore would be returning to the Enstone squad as a ‘special supervisor.’

Briatore, who has won championships with Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso, has not been involved with an F1 team since he was handed a lifetime ban from the sport in 2009 after his involvement in the 2008 Crashgate scandal.

Along with his arrival, Briatore is said to be targeting Newey has the latest addition for the team’s technical department and according to the Italian publication, there is already talk of a temporary agreement, on the condition that the team being competitive for 2026.

x