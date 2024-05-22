$445 million FORTUNE sees Hamilton rocket up UK rich list

Lewis Hamilton has been named in the top 10 of The Sunday Times’ ‘40 richest people under 40 in the UK.’

The seven-time world champion is no stranger to success, one of the greatest F1 drivers to grace the sport, and has achieved 103 career wins.

Hamilton has further cemented his legendary status in F1 by announcing a move to Ferrari for 2025, where he will hope to earn a record-breaking eighth world title.

Reports suggest championship-winning engineer, Adrian Newey, has already signed a contract with Ferrari, to complete the championship-winning line-up at the Scuderia next season.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025.

Adrian Newey may join Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

Where does Lewis Hamilton place on UK rich list?

The British champion is also involved in various projects outside of motorsport, ranging from Hollywood to fashion.

In 2018, Hamilton was invited to design five collections for brand Tommy Hilfiger and remains a brand ambassador to this day.

Furthermore, Hamilton is a co-producer on Brad Pitt’s upcoming F1 film with reports suggesting he may have a starring cameo in the movie.

All of this has helped contribute towards a staggering fortune for the F1 legend, entering the top 10 in The Sunday Times’ ‘40 richest people under 40 in the UK’.

Hamilton was placed ninth on the list above international superstars such as Ed Sheeran, Harry Kane and Dua Lipa.

Lewis Hamilton is one of the wealthiest individuals in the UK

The champion is reported to earn £40 million a year from driving alone, and a further £10 million from brand deals with the likes of Bose, Tommy Hilfiger and Monster Energy.

Following the announcement of his move to Ferrari’s stock value surged by $7 billion to become the most valuable F1 team.

Leaks also suggest that Hamilton’s Ferrari contract could be worth as much as $446 million (£358 million), which would make him one of the highest paid Ferrari drivers’ of all time.

