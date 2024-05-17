Emotional Newey tribute paid following Red Bull exit

The wife of legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey has paid tribute to the outgoing Red Bull guru on social media.

Before the Miami GP, Newey announced he was leaving the champions in a move which rocked F1 to the core.

Newey has been a major part of Red Bull's success since joining the team in 2006

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the 65-year-old, with rumours circling that he could be set to join Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari next season.

Given his stellar reputation as the sport's greatest ever designer, there will likely be no shortage of offers to consider as he weighs up his next move.

However, his close friend and manager Eddie Jordan suggested that Newey may opt to take some time way from the F1 spotlight before making any decisions on his future.

Newey has been tipped to join Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

Newey's wife pays tribute

Following a dramatic weekend in Miami, Newey's wife, Amanda, posted an image of the pair standing in front of Max Verstappen's car on her Instagram story.

The caption read: "Emotional end of a era. Thank you, @redbullracing. It has been a wild ride with a fantastic team."

It's not the first time Amanda Newey has hit the headlines on social media this year, previously branding a claim that her husband had not designed the RB19 or RB20 cars as 'Absolute b*******' on Twitter.

