Newey quotes classic film in F1 future update

Red Bull's outgoing chief technical officer Adrian Newey has shed light on his exit from the team with a famous film quote.

It was formally announced that Newey would depart Red Bull in early 2025 last week, after rumours that he was planning to resign from his position.

Newey moved to Red Bull in 2006, and was instrumental in the titles won with Sebastian Vettel between 2010-2013 and Max Verstappen in recent years.

The Brit's exit comes during a turbulent time at Red Bull, with fractures in the team and controversy surrounding boss Christian Horner.

Newey and Verstappen have combined for several titles
Tensions have Red Bull appear to have unsettled the team

'Tired' Newey ready to move on

Newey moved to explain his exit during the Miami Grand Prix weekend, which he attended in his usual Red Bull capacity.

"Formula 1 is all-consuming and I've been at it for a long time now," Newey told Sky Sports F1.

"2021 was a really busy year because of the tight battle with Mercedes through the championship, and at the same time putting all the research and development into the RB18 which is the father of this generation of cars.

"I don't know, there comes a point where I just felt, as Forrest Gump said, 'I'm feeling a little bit tired'."

Newey will leave Red Bull in the first quarter of 2025. His future beyond that is yet to be decided, though he did rule out a switch to Aston Martin.

