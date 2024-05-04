close global

Hamilton and Alonso crash sends superstar out of Miami race

The Miami Sprint race was halted on the first lap as the safety car was brought out after a major incident.

Heading into the first corner, Lewis Hamilton looked to make up ground and dived down the inside, but could not slow his car down in time.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Miami Grand Prix Sprint times

The Mercedes ended up hitting the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso, who then ended up colliding with team-mate Lance Stroll, leaving him with a puncture.

McLaren's Lando Norris could do nothing to avoid the incident and hit Stroll, spinning his car around and leaving him stuck on the outfield.

A major incident occurred on the first corner in the Miami Sprint
Lewis Hamilton collided with Fernando Alonso

Alonso: Hamilton arrived like a bull

Norris and Stroll were forced to retire from the race, with the stricken McLaren bringing out the safety car until they could safely remove it.

Speaking over his radio after the incident, Hamilton said: Lewis Hamilton on Mercedes team radio: "There was a gap on the inside so I went for it."

Alonso said over his radio: "Whoa! Hamilton arrived like a bull."

Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle gave his assessment: "He used the two Aston Martins on the inside as skittles really to try and slow down."

No further action will be taken by the stewards.

READ MORE: Verstappen gives 'LOL' response in Miami radio message

x