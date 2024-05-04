Newey to Ferrari rumors intensify after TELLING Hamilton reaction
Lewis Hamilton has reacted to Adrian Newey’s departure from Red Bull in the wake of rumours linking him to Ferrari.
It was officially confirmed on Wednesday that the legendary engineer will leave the Milton Keynes-based squad in the first quarter of 2025.
His decision comes after reports that he is dissatisfied with Red Bull and the current power struggle within the team, created by the ongoing drama surrounding Christian Horner.
Newey has spent 18 years of his illustrious career with the defending champions and has designed the cars that won seven drivers’ world championships with Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, as well as six constructors’ titles.
Hamilton: It would be a privilege to work with Newey
Speculation is rife as to where the 65-year-old will end up next, with Ferrari and Aston Martin heavily linked.
Hamilton, who will join the Maranello squad next year on a multi-year deal, spoke with the media in Miami about Newey’s exit from Red Bull.
When asked if he would like to work with Newey at Ferrari, the seven-time champion responded: “Very much!
“Adrian’s known for, he’s got such a great history, track record. He’s obviously, just done an amazing job through his career and engaging with teams and the knowledge that he has. I think he’d be an amazing addition.
“I think they’ve [Ferrari] already got a great team, they’re already making huge progress and strides forwards. They’re car’s quicker this year, but yeah, it would be a privilege to work with him.”
Asked if he would like to work with someone of Newey’s experience on a personal note, Hamilton could not hide his smile as he said: “Very!”
