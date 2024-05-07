Red Bull in 'crazy TV show’ claim amid Newey exit

Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has spoken about the effects that the ongoing chaos at Red Bull may be having on the team.

The defending champions have been in turmoil off the track since the beginning of the year, in part due to team principal Christian Horner being accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague, which he continues to deny.

The 50-year-old was cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation by the team’s parent company and his accuser has since been suspended on full pay, but has appealed the decision.

The saga has left several key figures’ future in doubt, with chief technical officer Adrian Newey leaving the team, as confirmed by Red Bull last week, with BBC Sport reporting that it was partly down to the ongoing Horner saga.

The Christian Horner allegations are due to be revisited

Adrian Newey is set to leave the team

Villeneuve: Red Bull must end this crazy TV show

Three-time champion Max Verstappen and chief advisor Helmut Marko also have uncertainty surrounding their future, with Verstappen being targeted by Mercedes as it was revealed he has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave Red Bull if Marko is relieved of his duties.

But despite the chaos off the track, the Milton Keynes-based squad have continued their dominance on it, with the Dutchman winning four of the first six races of the season, and finishing second at the recent Miami Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen is being eyed by Mercedes

Speaking with casinoonlinein.com, 1996 champion Villeneuve said the drama surrounding Red Bull is ‘too much’ and called for the team to end ‘this crazy TV show’.

When asked if Verstappen’s retirement in Melbourne was connected to the drama off the track, he responded: “I am not sure it is related. They have had so many races without any issues it was bound to happen at some stage. These things tend to happen when a team is already in the eye of a media storm.

“It must be a distraction. It is too much. They need to sort it out quickly and stop this crazy TV show.”

