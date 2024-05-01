Hamilton spotted with SUPERSTAR South Korean pop group

Lewis Hamilton was seen hanging out with a mega pop sensation at an event in South Korea.

The seven-time F1 world champion has endured a difficult start to the 2024 season, sitting ninth in the drivers’ standings with just 18 points.

Hamilton has suffered yet more woes with his Mercedes machinery this year, with an engine failure forcing him to retire in Australia and registering a highest finish of seventh so far, coming in the season-opener in Bahrain.

The Brit will make the move to Ferrari from the 2025 season on a multi-year deal, partnering Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton x BLACKPINK

As well as being statistically the greatest F1 driver of all time, Hamilton is also known for his stylish looks, commonly seen wearing designing clothing in the paddock.

And he continued to mark his impact on the fashion world as he attended the Rimowa photocall in Seoul.

Hamilton is an ambassador for the German suitcase brand, and posting on his Instagram account, he posed for a picture with South Korean K-Pop star Rose, with the caption ‘Brilliant night’, followed by ‘thank you Seoul’ written in Korean.

Rose, real name Roseanne Park, has a staggering 77.8 million Instagram followers and makes up one of four in the girl group BLACKPINK.

Regarded as the biggest girl group in the world, BLACKPINK have 17 million album sales and more than 12.9 billion streams on Spotify.

