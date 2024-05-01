close global

F1 insider discloses who Verstappen ACTUALLY wants as his teammate

Formula 1 pundit Albert Fabrega has revealed who he believes Max Verstappen’s preferred team-mate is at Red Bull.

The Dutchman has completely dominated the sport in recent years, having won the last three world championship on the spin.

In 2023, the 26-year-old cruised to his third title in fine style, winning 19 out of the 22 races to finish with more than double the amount of points ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez in second.

Verstappen has continued his dominance into 2024 by claiming victory in four of the opening five races this season.

Max Verstappen has dominated F1 in recent years
Verstappen currently leads the world championship

Fabrega: Verstappen is comfortable working with Perez

Since the Dutchman has been established as Red Bull’s number one driver, none of his team-mates have been able to challenge him, especially Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon and now Perez.

Despite winning first races with the team since joining 2021, the Mexican has struggled significantly compared to his team-mate and is under increased to pressure to keep his seat, with him being out of contract at the end of the season.

But Perez has enjoyed a strong start to 2024, achieving four podiums so far and speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, tech expert Fabrega believes that the 34-year-old is Verstappen’s preferred team-mate and that Red Bull should not change their lineup for 2025.

Sergio Perez is out of contract in 2024

"Checo this year, I feel he's not making any mistakes,” he said. “Last season he was doing a lot of mistakes that cost him points. I think this year he finds more consistency, he's more confident with the car.

"And he has this momentum where he's closer to Max - not to beat him yet.

"I think it's very important how he's feeling with his team-mate and I think Max is very comfortable working with Checo.

"Why if you are Red Bull should you change this momentum? If you have a driver who is not doing mistakes?"

