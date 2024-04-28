Red Bull respond to Newey departure leak
Red Bull respond to Newey departure leak
Red Bull have responded to shock reports that Adrian Newey is set to leave the team.
It was reported on Thursday that the 65-year-old is set to depart the Milton Keynes-based outfit due to the saga surrounding team principal Christian Horner.
READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries 2024: Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton WAY out in front
Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation by the team’s parent company after he was accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague.
However, Newey is said to be unsettled by the matter which has caused a power struggle within the team involving the Thai side of the ownership (who backed Horner) and Red Bull GmbH (who initially wanted to remove Horner from his position).
Red Bull respond to Newey departure reports
Newey has built title winning cars with Williams and McLaren and has been a huge stalwart for Red Bull since he joined the team in 2006, designing the cars that won them their seven drivers’ titles and six constructors’ championships.
It has been reported that the Brit may be allowed to leave the team at the end of the season, with several teams no doubt keeping tabs on the situation.
However, as per Reuters, Red Bull have reiterated that Newey is under contract with the team until the end of 2025 amid the reports that he is leaving the reigning champions.
A spokesman from Red Bull added that they were ‘unaware of him joining any other team’.
Newey has been heavily linked with a move to Ferrari and Aston Martin are believed to have made an ambitious offer to him to try and land his signature.
READ MORE: What the 2025 F1 grid looks like after MASSIVE Hamilton move
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Sky Sports F1 pundit calls for HUGE change amid delayed announcement
- Just now
Newey's wife drops HUGE F1 move hint after 'scoping out' next house
- 1 uur geleden
F1 insider claims American star could be replaced by Antonelli after Miami GP
- 2 uur geleden
Red Bull respond to Newey departure leak
- 3 uur geleden
Verstappen JUMPS ahead of Hamilton in incredible statistic
- Today 00:00
Baffled F1 pundit asks if Ferrari are 'joking' after MAJOR Miami GP decision
- Yesterday 23:00