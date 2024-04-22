Cullen sends 'love' to Indy Car star after Hamilton split
Angela Cullen has provided an update on her new relationship in motorsport via an Instagram post.
The former trainer of Lewis Hamilton announced this year that she would be stepping across to IndyCar to work alongside fellow Kiwi Marcus Armstrong.
Cullen worked alongside Hamilton from 2016-2023 during some of his most successful years in Formula 1.
However, in March 2023 they announced they would be going their separate ways, in news that shocked Hamilton fans.
Hamilton and Cullen remain close
In a recent Instagram post Cullen sent out ‘love’ to Armstrong, showing she is enjoying her new role in the motorsport world.
Despite the split Hamilton remained complimentary of Cullen, and denied any rift between the two, the seven-time world champion stating they still remain close.
Speaking to Sky Sports around the time of their professional split Hamilton stated that the pair remained close.
“Angela is living her life right now,” he said.
“She’s got so many ideas of things she wants to do. We message pretty much every day. We are still going to skydive together. We are always going to be in each other’s lives.
“We’re stuck with each other, unfortunately, or fortunately."
"We’ve been through thick and thin,” he added.
"I am grateful our relationship is as good as it is. We’ve probably had one of the longest relationships I would say in the sport.
“I am incredibly grateful for her, I love her dearly. I think now I have got one of the guys, Stevo, who has been with me since my first race with McLaren, is helping me out as well.”
