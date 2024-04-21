Wolff provides telling Hamilton replacement update amid Sainz links

Toto Wolff has hinted at a ‘change in pace’ regarding finding a replacement for Lewis Hamilton.

The Mercedes team boss was left stunned at the start of the season when his star driver, Lewis Hamilton announced he was leaving the team.

Hamilton will join Ferrari for 2025, where he partners Charles Leclerc and leaves current driver Carlos Sainz without a race seat.

Despite losing his drive, Carlos Sainz has demonstrated his worth to prospective F1 teams, standing on the podium of every race he has started in 2024, including a race win in Australia.

Lewis Hamilton leaves for Ferrari in 2025

Where will Carlos Sainz end up in 2025?

Wolff discusses Hamilton replacement

Driver market speculation has been rife, with rumours Sainz could swap with Hamilton and go to Mercedes.

However, junior driver Kimi Andrea Antonelli could scupper these plans, with Mercedes and Wolff heavily invested in the future star.

Helmut Marko has told the press Red Bull have been in talks with Sainz, suggesting that Audi have offered Sainz a ‘lucrative contract’.

Toto Wolff has also responded to the pressure beginning to mount on signing Carlos Sainz, by claiming the team were going to ‘change pace.’

"We're simply going to change pace. Stopping makes no sense. I've said we've been somewhat blindsided by some decisions and I want to do the exact opposite now in terms of next year's decision,” Wolff said to Sky Germany.

Wolff admits they have taken Sainz 'into account'

“And Carlos is doing a great job, there's nothing to say, and is someone we take into account. But as I said, that's not happening, it will happen in the next few weeks."

