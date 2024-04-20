Pundit explains how Zhou could HINDER F1's popularity in China

An F1 pundit has made a bold claim about Zhou Guanyu's influence on the nation's interests.

F1 returns to the Shanghai International Circuit for the first time since 2019, marking a significant moment not just for the sport but for China as well.

READ MORE: Norris penalty U-turn explained by McLaren chief: 'There's no problem at all'

The 2024 Chinese GP will see Zhou, the nation's first-ever F1 driver, compete on home soil for the very first time.

The young Chinese debuted with Alfa Romeo (now Stake F1) in 2022, but his rookie season proved challenging. He finished the year in 18th place, a position he replicated in 2023.

Currently, after four rounds in the ongoing season, Zhou sits 16th in the driver's standings, yet to score his first point.

Nonetheless, the young driver will be hoping to turn the tide in front of his cheering home crowd and secure his first point finish.

F1 returned to China after five-year hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic

Zhou Guanyu is the first and only Chinese driver ever to race in F1

Does Zhou deliver enough?

While China undoubtedly celebrates having its first F1 driver, the expectation for success may be high, and an F1 pundit said that Zhou's performance might be detrimental to the nation's interest.

Speaking on the Sky F1 Podcast, Craig Slater said, "The Zhou thing is curious, isn't it.

"Because some people have told me that maybe not too many business figures in China have gotten behind them.

"Maybe there's been a bit of a sense that China wants winners; it doesn't want athletes or sportspeople coming 12th or 13th on a regular basis.

"And maybe having someone like that is almost detrimental to the nation's interests, but I can't imagine that being the case."

READ MORE: Hamilton loses pole position after CONTROVERSIAL stewards call

Related